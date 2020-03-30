Police surround Buriram prison in northeast Thailand on Sunday (March 29) after inmates rioted and escaped amid fears of COVID-19.
The convicts began smashing up the inside of the building over concerns that they could be at risk of catching the novel coronavirus.
Police spokesman Kritsana...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
TIMES FAMOUS As Coronavirus Spreads Behind Bars, Should Inmates Get Out? https://t.co/TU9lOtLfK8 https://t.co/QqogNndLn8 4 minutes ago
Shelton McElroy RT @glennEmartin: As Coronavirus Spreads Behind Bars, Should Inmates Get Out? - The New York Times https://t.co/h8jp6q869E 5 minutes ago
Refoundry As Coronavirus Spreads Behind Bars, Should Inmates Get Out? https://t.co/nMTGeNLJDP 15 minutes ago