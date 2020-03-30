Global  

As Coronavirus Spreads Behind Bars, Should Inmates Get Out?

NYTimes.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Some jails are releasing people as the virus gains a foothold inside, but critics say it is not happening quickly enough to save lives and resources.
News video: Thai police hunt for escaped prisoners after COVID-19 riots

Thai police hunt for escaped prisoners after COVID-19 riots 01:11

 Police surround Buriram prison in northeast Thailand on Sunday (March 29) after inmates rioted and escaped amid fears of COVID-19. The convicts began smashing up the inside of the building over concerns that they could be at risk of catching the novel coronavirus. Police spokesman Kritsana...

TimesFamous

TIMES FAMOUS As Coronavirus Spreads Behind Bars, Should Inmates Get Out? https://t.co/TU9lOtLfK8 https://t.co/QqogNndLn8 4 minutes ago

SheltonMcElroy

Shelton McElroy RT @glennEmartin: As Coronavirus Spreads Behind Bars, Should Inmates Get Out? - The New York Times https://t.co/h8jp6q869E 5 minutes ago

Refoundry

Refoundry As Coronavirus Spreads Behind Bars, Should Inmates Get Out? https://t.co/nMTGeNLJDP 15 minutes ago

newworldsurvive

New World Survival As Coronavirus Spreads Behind Bars, Should Inmates Get Out? #coronavirus #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #モンストフェアリーテイル #ミッション達成… https://t.co/axWdCMGfxw 17 minutes ago

WLOS_13

WLOS Health experts say prisons and jails are considered a potential epicenter for America’s coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/IUzioFSOrX 33 minutes ago

glennEmartin

Glenn E. Martin As Coronavirus Spreads Behind Bars, Should Inmates Get Out? - The New York Times https://t.co/h8jp6q869E 35 minutes ago

A_S_Alexander

Amanda Alexander RT @AngieJackson23: As COVID-19 spreads behind bars, some Michigan prisoners say they fear for their lives. Families feel helpless. And cor… 35 minutes ago

jhvel8681

JhVel RT @KathyMorse0914: As Coronavirus Spreads Behind Bars, Should Inmates Get Out? https://t.co/PLW9WgjT8d 37 minutes ago

