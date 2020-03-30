Here's a 'Corona-helmet' that uses art to enforce discipline Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Clips of a police officer in Chennai wearing a red 'Corona-helmet', warning road-users who against unnecessarily venturing out in violation of the 21-day lockdown have been going viral. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this