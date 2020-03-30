Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Singapore gay sex ban: Court rejects appeals to overturn law

Singapore gay sex ban: Court rejects appeals to overturn law

BBC News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
A judge rejects three appeals, saying the law “remains important in reflecting public sentiment”.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SarbatSikhs

Sarbat LGBT Sikhs BBC News - Singapore gay***ban: Court rejects appeals to overturn law https://t.co/1e6d3pUSGW 2 minutes ago

SydWeedon

Syd Weedon RT @BBCWorld: Singapore gay***ban: Court rejects appeals to overturn law https://t.co/1DPiNi6KAF 2 minutes ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Singapore gay***ban: Court rejects appeals to overturn law https://t.co/zmfjguw4sU 14 minutes ago

VomRumstein

Vom Rumstein Singapore gay***ban: Court rejects appeals to overturn law A judge rejects three appeals, saying the law “remains… https://t.co/wxNxJ72tVu 14 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Singapore gay***ban: Court rejects appeals to overturn law https://t.co/hj96PLVfrD 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.