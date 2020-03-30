Singapore gay sex ban: Court rejects appeals to overturn law

A judge rejects three appeals, saying the law “remains important in reflecting public sentiment”.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sarbat LGBT Sikhs BBC News - Singapore gay***ban: Court rejects appeals to overturn law https://t.co/1e6d3pUSGW 2 minutes ago Syd Weedon RT @BBCWorld: Singapore gay***ban: Court rejects appeals to overturn law https://t.co/1DPiNi6KAF 2 minutes ago Sandy Johns Singapore gay***ban: Court rejects appeals to overturn law https://t.co/zmfjguw4sU 14 minutes ago Vom Rumstein Singapore gay***ban: Court rejects appeals to overturn law A judge rejects three appeals, saying the law “remains… https://t.co/wxNxJ72tVu 14 minutes ago Keith Evans Singapore gay***ban: Court rejects appeals to overturn law https://t.co/hj96PLVfrD 16 minutes ago