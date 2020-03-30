Macy’s to furlough majority of its 130,000 workers

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s will furlough a majority of its 130,000 workers with its stores dark. The company on Monday said it is transitioning to an ‘’absolute minimum workforce” needed to maintain basic operations. Online operations won’t be hit as hard. Employees who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with […]
 Macy’s to Furlough Majority of 130,000 Employees Amid Coronavirus Closures On March 30, Macy’s Inc. announced their decision to furlough a majority of their employees and instead move to the “absolute minimum workforce needed.” The exact number of employees being furloughed is not known, but...

