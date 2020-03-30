Macy’s to furlough majority of its 130,000 workers

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s will furlough a majority of its 130,000 workers with its stores dark. The company on Monday said it is transitioning to an ‘’absolute minimum workforce” needed to maintain basic operations. Online operations won’t be hit as hard. Employees who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with […] 👓 View full article

