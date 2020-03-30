Global  

Singer John Prine is in stable condition, his wife says

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — John Prine is in stable condition after being placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms, his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine said Monday. The singer-songwriter’s family said Sunday that Prine was critically ill. Fiona Prine’s message Monday on social media, suggested his condition had improved overnight. Prine remains hospitalized. […]
News video: John Prine in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms

John Prine in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms 00:39

 Americana and folk legend John Prine has been hospitalised in a critical condition after developing symptoms of COVID-19.

