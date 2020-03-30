Global  

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu self-quarantines after aide tests positive for COVID-19

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu self-quarantines after aide tests positive for COVID-19

Monday, 30 March 2020
Netanyahu, 70, has been tested and is isolating himself until he gets the results, or is cleared by the Health Ministry and his personal doctor.
