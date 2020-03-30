Global  

Coronavirus latest: More than 750,000 cases across the globe

Deutsche Welle Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Italy is the second country, after the US, to record more than 100,000 cases. Across the world, more than 35,000 people have died. Follow DW for the latest.Follow DW for the latest.
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona 00:20

 The total number of confirmed cases stands at 665, with 102 in Pima County, and 13 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Arizona Deparmtent of Health Services.

