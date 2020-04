TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey announced on Twitter on Monday morning the arrival of their third child, a girl named Mamie. And then he crossed the state to update Floridians on the coronavirus. DeSantis remained a proud dad in frantic and strange times. While he was in the […]



Recent related videos from verified sources DeSantis Family Welcomes Third Child Into World



But the governor said he wasn't in the delivery room because they wanted to save the personel protection equipment for the medical staff who needed it. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:44 Published 21 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Stays Out Of Delivery Room For His Baby Girl’s Birth To Save PPE For Medical Staff Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey welcomed a new baby girl into the world, but he was not in the delivery room when she was born in order to save...

cbs4.com 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this