Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum closed for coronavirus

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
PARIS – A Van Gogh painting was stolen overnight Monday from a small Dutch museum in an affluent enclave outside Amsterdam, officials at the Singer Laren museum announced. To add to the mystery, there was also an uncanny coincidence, which may not have been a coincidence at all: Monday, March 30, marked Van Gogh’s birthday. […]
News video: Van Gogh Painting Taken from Museum in the Netherlands, Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

Van Gogh Painting Taken from Museum in the Netherlands, Amid Coronavirus Shutdown 00:56

 A Vincent van Gogh painting is stolen overnight!

