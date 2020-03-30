In move likely aimed at Liberty, on-campus teaching halted

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor on Monday ordered all higher education institutions to stop any in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic, a move likely directed at Liberty University. The evangelical college in Lynchburg led by President Jerry Falwell Jr. has faced intense criticism over its decision to welcome students back to campus last week […]
