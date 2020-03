Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday: Abbott Laboratories, up $4.78 to $79.34. The medical device maker has a rapid test for the novel coronavirus that can yield results in as little as five minutes. Carnival Corp., down $1.61 to $12.80. Most Read Stories Coronavirus daily news updates, March […] 👓 View full article