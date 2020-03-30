Global  

Reid promotes probe, re-vote over post-ballot changes to CBA

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Free agent safety Eric Reid wants the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement invalidated over language added following ratification of the pact earlier this month. He is calling for an investigation and a re-vote. In a letter to the NFLPA on Monday, Reid’s lawyers said language posted on the players association’s website after passage of the […]
