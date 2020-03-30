Free agent safety Eric Reid wants the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement invalidated over language added following ratification of the pact earlier this month. He is calling for an investigation and a re-vote. In a letter to the NFLPA on Monday, Reid’s lawyers said language posted on the players association’s website after passage of the […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this SFGate Ex-49er promotes re-vote over post-ballot changes to CBA https://t.co/JS0Sdh6CE9 7 minutes ago MonicaTaylorTalks Reid promotes probe, re-vote over post-ballot changes to CBA https://t.co/y4AmRbqePz via @MailOnline 3 hours ago Alex Raskin Eric Reid says the language mysteriously added to the new NFL CBA results in a greater number of disabled former pl… https://t.co/eYu0ZWiixo 5 hours ago Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Reid promotes probe, re-vote over post-ballot changes to CBA https://t.co/vim8U5BGrJ 20 hours ago UnitedSportsNation🏆 Reid promotes probe, re-vote over post-ballot changes to CBA https://t.co/95HbF9Y8qw https://t.co/eoG2o5L8FA 20 hours ago PulpNews Crime #Reid promotes probe, re-vote over post-ballot changes to CBA - Mar 30 @ 6:20 PM ET https://t.co/N0s84RQd9O 20 hours ago Nicholas Norman Reid promotes probe, re-vote over post-ballot changes to CBA https://t.co/BtHJCmoBhl #nfl 21 hours ago theLword "Reid Promotes Probe, Re-Vote Over Post-Ballot Changes to CBA" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/OAiUBHBMzA #disabilityinthenews 21 hours ago