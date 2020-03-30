‘Strega Nona’ author Tomie dePaola is dead at age 85 Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

CONCORD, New Hampshire (AP) — Tomie dePaola, the prolific children’s author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful old witch in Italy, died Monday at age 85. DePaola died at the Dartmouth-Hancock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, according to his literary agent, Doug Whiteman. He was badly […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DD Percocets RT @TIME: ‘Strega Nona' author Tomie dePaola is dead at age 85 https://t.co/R20jN2uON7 18 seconds ago Tiffany Griffith RT @APEntertainment: Beloved "Strega Nona" author Tomie dePaola has died at 85. His books have sold more than 25 million copies worldwide a… 50 seconds ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/yU5gNuaXqI Children's author Tomie dePaola, the writer and illustrator of the classic picture book St… https://t.co/kpYMMqOZkz 1 minute ago egghead RT @dabi_hawks: Rest in peace to Tomie dePaola, one of my favorite gay children's book authors author of Strega Nona, who also wrote a semi… 1 minute ago Dr. Laura Bertonazzi RT @AP: Tomie dePaola, the children’s author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful ol… 1 minute ago ⚖️*~WyldPhoenix~*⚖️ RT @PenguinClass: Beloved author and illustrator Tomie dePaola passed away today. He was 85 years old. He was the acclaimed author and ill… 3 minutes ago