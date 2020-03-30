Global  

Coronavirus: Thank you, postal workers

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Thanks to all the United States Postal Service workers keeping the mail going. Like many others in critical jobs, they risk exposure to move the mail and deliver packages. Joe Wall, Seattle
