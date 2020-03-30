Global  

Instacart, Amazon workers strike as labor unrest grows during coronavirus crisis

Reuters Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Warehouse, delivery and retail gig workers in the United States went on strike on Monday to call attention to safety and wage concerns for people laboring through the coronavirus crisis.
 Amazon, Instacart Workers to Strike Over Payment and Coronavirus Safety Instacart's strike will be in effect nationwide. For Amazon, workers will stop at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York where multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19. The strikes come as demand for online delivery has...

