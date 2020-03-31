Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Wesfarmers boss warns JobKeeper payment won't go the distance

Wesfarmers boss warns JobKeeper payment won't go the distance

The Age Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The government's "very generous" $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy may need to be supplemented with additional support at the end of coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ProfConsumers

Associate Professor Jana Bowden RT @domp: Some interesting stuff from Rob Scott this morning on their proceeds from the Coles stake: they've had struggling companies appro… 24 minutes ago

CianGaia

Apă Chioară RT @smh: Exclusive: Wesfarmers boss Rob Scott has warned the federal government's $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy may need to be topped… 32 minutes ago

domp

Dom Powell Some interesting stuff from Rob Scott this morning on their proceeds from the Coles stake: they've had struggling c… https://t.co/ROyZDLK9cI 45 minutes ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald Exclusive: Wesfarmers boss Rob Scott has warned the federal government's $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy may ne… https://t.co/UuAy9wRrya 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.