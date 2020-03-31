Wesfarmers boss warns JobKeeper payment won't go the distance

The government's "very generous" $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy may need to be supplemented with additional support at the end of coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Associate Professor Jana Bowden RT @domp: Some interesting stuff from Rob Scott this morning on their proceeds from the Coles stake: they've had struggling companies appro… 24 minutes ago Apă Chioară RT @smh: Exclusive: Wesfarmers boss Rob Scott has warned the federal government's $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy may need to be topped… 32 minutes ago Dom Powell Some interesting stuff from Rob Scott this morning on their proceeds from the Coles stake: they've had struggling c… https://t.co/ROyZDLK9cI 45 minutes ago The Sydney Morning Herald Exclusive: Wesfarmers boss Rob Scott has warned the federal government's $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy may ne… https://t.co/UuAy9wRrya 55 minutes ago