Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Calls for JobKeeper wage subsidy to cover temporary visa holders

Calls for JobKeeper wage subsidy to cover temporary visa holders

SBS Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
There are calls for the Federal Government to include temporary visa holders in the new “JobKeeper” wage subsidy program.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

apchundu78

ParsuSharma-LuitalJP RT @iFECCA: "...this package should also provide some certainty to other temporary visa holders working in this country, regardless of thei… 26 seconds ago

iFECCA

FECCA "...this package should also provide some certainty to other temporary visa holders working in this country, regard… https://t.co/UvzRpmQbXj 43 seconds ago

boxkitestudio

Fiore RT @mwcvic: It's wonderful to see in this article that @iFECCA (the peak body for ethnic communities in Australia) is calling for a #wagesu… 3 minutes ago

mwcvic

Migrant Workers Centre It's wonderful to see in this article that @iFECCA (the peak body for ethnic communities in Australia) is calling f… https://t.co/OR50mdyKOZ 6 minutes ago

Scott20931611

Scott C RT @JarniBlakkarly: Calls for JobKeeper wage subsidy to cover temporary visa holders - my story @SBSNews #Wagesubsidyforall #Covid_19austr… 29 minutes ago

NatiElizabethO

Natali Elizabeth RT @SBSNews: There are calls for the Federal Government to include temporary visa holders in the new “JobKeeper” wage subsidy program. http… 50 minutes ago

pandemicracy

Pandemicracy Democracy's ugly head under normal times and under extraordinary times: "Calls for JobKeeper wage subsidy to cover… https://t.co/vTS3MYIqp3 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.