Coronavirus: 6 people from Telangana who attended Nizamuddin congregation die, Kejriwal orders FIR against organiser

DNA Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off an area in Nizamuddin West in south Delhi on Monday after the authorities were alerted that several people who took part in a religious congregation there showed symptoms of coronavirus.
