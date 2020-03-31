Global  

Mexico broadens one-month shutdown as virus cases top 1,094

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government broadened its shutdown of “non-essential activities” to the private sector and prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The one-month emergency measures will be in effect from March 30 to April 30. Mexico had previously stopped non-essential government services and banned […]
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Mexico COVID-19 cases tops 1,000, declares state of emergency

Mexico COVID-19 cases tops 1,000, declares state of emergency 01:49

 A health emergency in Mexico, as Latin American countries step up measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic

