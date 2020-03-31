Global  

China state media reports 19 people killed in forest fire

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China’s state media say 19 people died while fighting a raging forest fire in the southwestern province of Sichuan. The Xinhua News Agency reported the deaths on Tuesday but did not say when they occurred. A city information office says the fire started on a farm Monday afternoon and quickly spread to […]
 Thick smoke caused by a huge mountain fire turned the sky orange in southern China.

