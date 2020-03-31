Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Elton John’s coronavirus ‘living room’ show raises $8 million for U.S. charities

Elton John’s coronavirus ‘living room’ show raises $8 million for U.S. charities

Hindu Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The Sunday night show, hosted by Elton John from his kitchen, featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw - all appearing by way of smartphones, home cameras or online platforms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Mariah Carey performs Always Be My Baby with 'fan' blowing her hair

Mariah Carey performs Always Be My Baby with 'fan' blowing her hair 00:42

 Mariah Carey had a fan blowing her hair when she performed 'Always Be My Baby' in her at-home studio for Sir Elton John's coronavirus relief concert.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EventGuru1

Event Guru Elton John's Living-Room Concert: Corona You Feel the Love Tonight? https://t.co/qhN6b0fAM0 by @robsheff 4 minutes ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite Elton John's coronavirus 'living room' show raises $8 million for US charities https://t.co/s6saoKO42h https://t.co/zvBBkLQMkv 5 minutes ago

Canoe

Canoe Elton John's coronavirus 'living room' show raises $8 million for charities https://t.co/GYAccCGPBn 13 minutes ago

ChoiceZnewZ

CZ RT @theprovince: Elton John's coronavirus 'living room' show raises $8 million for charities https://t.co/nDVI9QOOst 13 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Elton John's coronavirus 'living room' show raises $8 million for U.S. charities - https://t.co/a9knSJEVOU https://t.co/YNgtZrC822 15 minutes ago

on_todat

THINGS ON INTERNET TODAY Elton John’s coronavirus ‘living room’ show raises $8 million for U.S. charities The Sunday night show, hosted by E… https://t.co/wZLyvdNSai 17 minutes ago

macaronmomo

[email protected] RT @PinkNews: Elton John joined by Lady Gaga, Lizzo and Mariah Carey for coronavirus benefit concert from his living room https://t.co/i3u1… 32 minutes ago

theprovince

The Province Elton John's coronavirus 'living room' show raises $8 million for charities https://t.co/nDVI9QOOst 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.