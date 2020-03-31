Global  

'Fake news': No extension of financial year, FY 2019-20 to end on March 31 as scheduled, says govt

DNA Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The ministry said a gazette notification issued late on Monday evening was regarding amendments done in the Indian Stamp Act (ISA). According to the notification, the date of applicability of stamp duty has been changed from April 1 to July 1.
