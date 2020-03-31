The countdown clock is clicking again for the Tokyo Olympics

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

TOKYO (AP) — The countdown clocks have been reset and are ticking again for the Tokyo Olympics. The model outside Tokyo Station, and others across the Japanese capital were switched on almost immediately after organizers announced the new dates — July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021. The clocks read 479 days to go. This seems […] 👓 View full article

