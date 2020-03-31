The airline says it is facing a challenging environment in "unprecedented circumstances".

You Might Like

Tweets about this Andrew Duncan British Airways suspends all Gatwick flights due to collapse in demand as CoronaVirus pandemic takes hold and Brito… https://t.co/Ns6Osel3eS 49 seconds ago Waine RT @DailyMirror: Coronavirus pandemic - all you need to know as British Airways suspends flights to and from Gatwick https://t.co/OhmXJFxT7… 1 minute ago Alan Jepson RT @BBCNews: British Airways suspends all London Gatwick flights amid collapse in demand due to coronavirus https://t.co/zqtSENDfsk 7 minutes ago GreenBadgeTaxi RT @BBCBusiness: Coronavirus: British Airways suspends all Gatwick flights https://t.co/QxX3sFwv28 8 minutes ago Gaurav Sharma BBC News - Coronavirus: British Airways suspends all Gatwick flights https://t.co/hOhWjxMytI 12 minutes ago Jim Roberts British Airways suspends all Gatwick flights due to coronavirus. https://t.co/OYs3mpo1qr https://t.co/gYMtPI18xy 12 minutes ago Hope Stephan RT @thetimes: British Airways will suspend all flights from Gatwick airport after the government admitted that it was in advanced talks wit… 13 minutes ago Centre for Brexit Studies #Coronavirus: British Airways suspends all Gatwick flights https://t.co/L2ahY05GqW 13 minutes ago