Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bid farewell to royal roles

Janis Carlton RT @terencehooson: Refusal to pick up tab for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security is Donald Trump's revenge ... https://t.co/nAB2tB96… 9 seconds ago

Ramute RT @Independent: How the couple who were supposed to ‘modernise the monarchy’ ended up turning their backs on it https://t.co/nK61bRlfbc 13 seconds ago

Jackie for TRUMP/Pro-life RT @RyanAFournier: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to move to LA, And are wanting taxpayer funded Secret Service protection, s… 42 seconds ago

👁‍🗨冇司徒祖恆💪🏿 RT @w_terrence: SPOILED ENTITLED BRATS!! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle thought President Trump was going to pay for for their security. T… 1 minute ago

Tony🇺🇸🇺🇸USA Greatest Nation on Earth⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @DocTactical: This was spot on !!! Body Language: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle https://t.co/mYYwaOAXoE via @YouTube https://t.co/QgCoN… 2 minutes ago

Amy Wyatt 🇷🇺 ❄️ 🌹🇰🇵 🇨🇺 🇵🇸 RT @MegsWorld8150: Buckingham Palace Will No Longer Comment On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle. They have their own Separate Communications… 2 minutes ago

charlie RT @isnt_gone: Likewise! 😡’Good riddance!’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry given brutal farewell after LA move 👠👠#NotAppreciated #RaceCard… 3 minutes ago