GEORGIA'S PIEDMONT HOSPITAL: I AM NOT TOO OLD TO LIVE #PatientExperience

Tuesday, 31 March 2020
GEORGIA'S PIEDMONT HOSPITAL: I AM NOT TOO OLD TO LIVE Imagine, you are an elderly patient experiencing dehydration and an infection from a pressure wound. During your wait in the Fayette County emergency room, you enjoy a meal and drink presented by your family. After conferring with the ER doctor, the hospital admits you as a patient under general care. You are assigned a hospitalist. He tells you that your wound is two stages higher than the ER consult and says, you must have debridement surgery to reconstruct the pressure site. However, you decline surgery and convey your wish to receive life sustaining measures to include hydration and antibiotics. Over the next 30 hours, against your...
