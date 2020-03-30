Global  

Palace Officials Confirm Prince Charles Is Out of Self-Isolation After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

WorldNews Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Palace Officials Confirm Prince Charles Is Out of Self-Isolation After Testing Positive for CoronavirusFrom CosmopolitanPrince Charles is out of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.The rest of the royal family are self-isolating at their various homes. Good news from the royal family: Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. Per BBC...
Prince Charles out of Self-Isolation After Recovering From COVID-19

 Prince Charles out of Self-Isolation After Recovering From COVID-19 The 71-year-old royal spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland last week after testing positive for the highly contagious disease. After being cleared by his doctor, Charles is now out of self-isolation and is said to be in "good...

Prince of Wales out of self-isolation

Prince of Wales out of self-isolation

The Prince of Wales, who tested positive for coronavirus last week after developing mild symptoms, is now out of self-isolation, Clarence House has said. Charles, 71, had developed mild symptoms of..

Prince Charles feels 'touched' by support after COVID-19 diagnosis

Prince Charles feels 'touched' by support after COVID-19 diagnosis

The Prince of Wales tested positive for the respiratory illness last week.

Prince Charles is out of self isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles is out of self isolation Monday after testing positive for coronavirus, Clarence House confirmed.
New Orleans’ DJ Black N Mild Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

New Orleans’ DJ Black N Mild Dies After Testing Positive For CoronavirusThe coronavirus is getting more serious by the day. New Orleans radio personality and popular deejay Black N Mild has reportedly died after testing positive for...
