Palace Officials Confirm Prince Charles Is Out of Self-Isolation After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

From CosmopolitanPrince Charles is out of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.The rest of the royal family are self-isolating at their various homes. Good news from the royal family: Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. Per BBC... From CosmopolitanPrince Charles is out of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.The rest of the royal family are self-isolating at their various homes. Good news from the royal family: Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. Per BBC... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

11 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Prince Charles out of Self-Isolation After Recovering From COVID-19 00:46 Prince Charles out of Self-Isolation After Recovering From COVID-19 The 71-year-old royal spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland last week after testing positive for the highly contagious disease. After being cleared by his doctor, Charles is now out of self-isolation and is said to be in "good...