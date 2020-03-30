Global  

Drake Posts Powerful Message With First Photos Of Son Adonis

Monday, 30 March 2020
Drake Posts Powerful Message With First Photos Of Son AdonisDrake misses his beautiful family. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been restricted to our respective cities and homes, making it difficult for some to connect with their loved ones, including Drake. The Billboard’s Hot 100 honcho took to Instagram early Monday morning to pen a beautiful message, while sharing the first pictures of his 2-year-old son Adonis. In the photos, he shares a throwback picture of his mom and dad, Sandra and Dennis Graham as well as one of the mother of his son, Sophie Brussaux. “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the...
