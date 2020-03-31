Global  

Social distancing guidelines, USNS Comfort, work disruptions: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The White House to weigh in on additional social distancing, the USNS Comfort Navy hospital ship could be ready for NYC patients and more you need to know Tuesday.
News video: Social Distancing Guidelines Extended As Field Hospitals Set Up In Los Angeles

Social Distancing Guidelines Extended As Field Hospitals Set Up In Los Angeles 01:56

 A field hospital is being set up at the LA Convention Center, and non-coronavirus patients are getting care on the USNS Mercy. Tina Patel reports.

