FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency sagged to 0.7% in March from 1.2% February as the virus outbreak and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia rippled through the economy. A key factor in the officials figures published Tuesday was volatile energy prices, which plunged […]

