Muhammad Hussain20 RT @the_hindu: Just in | #Odisha government said on Tuesday that three persons from the State who attended a religious conference at a cent… 2 minutes ago Rajesh B Nair Three persons who attended religious congregation in Delhi isolated https://t.co/MVH4w6VLg2 @THPondy 44 minutes ago The Hindu Just in | #Odisha government said on Tuesday that three persons from the State who attended a religious conference… https://t.co/9wmUMP1FM2 3 hours ago