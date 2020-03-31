Panchayat secretary suspended for violation of Section 144 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Village panchayat secretary from Sirumur village under Arni Panchayat Union was placed under suspension by the District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy on T 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this