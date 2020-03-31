Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tomie dePaola, ‘Strega Nona’ Author and Illustrator, Dies at 85

Tomie dePaola, ‘Strega Nona’ Author and Illustrator, Dies at 85

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Mr. dePaola wrote or illustrated more than 270 books, including his classic story of a grandma witch and her helper, Big Anthony.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kelsey_landhuis

Kelsey Landhuis RT @ElliottBlackwe3: So heartbroken to hear that Tomie dePaola has passed away. His Strega Nona is one of my favorites. https://t.co/qmovaW… 5 seconds ago

pfremion

Pam Fremion RT @ReadingLegacies: We mourn the loss of adored artist & storyteller, Tomie dePaola. Thank you creating Strega Nona, the Legend of the Blu… 26 seconds ago

bigbirdsmommy

K from Physically Distancing Away R.I.P. Tomie dePaola we will miss you and your books. ‘Strega Nona' Author Tomie dePaola Is Dead at Age 85 |… https://t.co/EwNk3JDDZm 1 minute ago

hjstapel

Heather Stapel So sad! dePaola has written many family favorites. “Bubble, bubble pasta pot.” https://t.co/uCACqVTets 2 minutes ago

Minnelied

Minnelied RT @ClaraElenaDice: Just heard that Tomie DePaola passed today! He blessed young readers with so many beautiful stories. I remember reading… 2 minutes ago

MarkusInDarkus

Markus In The Darkus RIP Tomie! We Have enjoyed many hours of reading your stories to our son. Thank you! #ReadToYourChildren… https://t.co/wSVFVXvxjH 2 minutes ago

Karatepapa11

Karatepapa1 RT @BostonDotCom: ‘Strega Nona’ author Tomie dePaola of New Hampshire is dead at age 85 https://t.co/LUzOaZ5yE6 https://t.co/lWbqadWzMA 2 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/xsX7ccFPIy Tomie dePaola, the prolific children's author and illustrator who delighted generations wit… https://t.co/6IWyXx6w2I 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.