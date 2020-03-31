Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Belgian girl becomes Europe's youngest coronavirus victim: media

Belgian girl becomes Europe's youngest coronavirus victim: media

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
A 12-year-old girl died in Belgium of the coronavirus, a spokesman for the health ministry said on Tuesday, and local media reported she was Europe's youngest victim of the disease.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Girl Practicing Social Distancing Gives Singing Performance While Guy Plays Guitar on TV

Girl Practicing Social Distancing Gives Singing Performance While Guy Plays Guitar on TV 02:04

 This girl was practicing social distancing at her home due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, she gave an amazing singing performance with the help of his friend who played the guitar live on television. They both collaborated and performed a song from their respective homes. 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maisondejenn

Jennifer RT @SkyNews: A 12-year-old Belgian girl has become the youngest known person in Europe to die after contracting #coronavirus. @skynewsmich… 1 minute ago

freeinews

Free i News Belgian Girl Becomes Europe’s Youngest COVID-19 Victim: Media https://t.co/zga9Jx2xL8 https://t.co/huRC3Alo8N 10 minutes ago

eFreeNews_Com

eFree News Belgian Girl Becomes Europe’s Youngest COVID-19 Victim: Media https://t.co/usK40flSpw https://t.co/7RzV2n8VMu 10 minutes ago

Doobie1973

John daby RT @Lucky_finds: 12-year-old Belgian girl becomes Europe's youngest known coronavirus death https://t.co/wPJjtSQKcr via @nypost 10 minutes ago

docjazzmusic

Doc Jazz ✌ طارق Twelve year old Belgian girl becomes Europe's youngest coronavirus victim: media https://t.co/7ovJQ7U7Y3 11 minutes ago

Ediwey

Edith F. de Weyand RT @Jerusalem_Post: A 12-year-old girl died in #Belgium of the #coronavirus. Local media reported she was #Europe's youngest victim of the… 15 minutes ago

TownsendFinlay

Finlay townsend RT @SkyNews: A 12-year-old Belgian girl has become the youngest known person in Europe to die after contracting #coronavirus https://t.co/4… 21 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Belgian girl becomes Europe’s youngest coronavirus victim: media https://t.co/CeKjafNgYU 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.