Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido accused of attempted coup

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Guadio has been accused of trying to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro as part of an attempted coup d'etat. The opposition leader recently vowed to reignite his campaign against the government.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Venezuela opposition leader's associates arrested

Venezuela opposition leader's associates arrested 01:54

 Guaido tweeted that he will remain firm despite the 'cowardly kidnapping' of his close associates.

