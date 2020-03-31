'Reunited!': Savannah Guthrie back at 'Today' show with Hoda Kotb after working from home Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Savannah Guthrie is back in the "Today" studio after spending the last two weeks working from home with a sore throat out of caution amid coronavirus.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Curtis C. Fortin RT @usatodaylife: Reunited! Savannah Guthrie back at the @TODAYshow with Hoda Kotb after working from home. https://t.co/F0A0R58tca 5 days ago URBANTIAN™ 'Reunited!': Savannah Guthrie back at 'Today' show with Hoda Kotb after working from home - USA TODAY… https://t.co/RkLYmRJgc2 6 days ago USA TODAY Life Reunited! Savannah Guthrie back at the @TODAYshow with Hoda Kotb after working from home. https://t.co/F0A0R58tca 6 days ago