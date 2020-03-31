Global  

New York coronavirus deaths rise to 1,550 - governor

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The number of people in New York who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by more than 9,000 from a day earlier to 75,795, with deaths rising by 27 percent to 1,550, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.
 Legoland Resort was slated to open in Goshen, Orange County, this July, but now the attraction is on hold until some time in 2021.

