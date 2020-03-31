Global  

Trump says another coronavirus stimulus should include up to $2 trillion for infrastructure

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
A week after signing a record $2 trillion anti-coronavirus stimulus bill, President Donald Trump now wants to emphasize roads and bridges.
 President Trump called for a massive infrastructure bill.

