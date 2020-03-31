Global  

New York City's 'big boost': USNS Comfort's arrival drew crowds, photos show

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The Navy hospital ship, equipped with 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms, arrived as New York City reels from hundreds of coronavirus-related deaths.
News video: USNS Comfort To Arrive Monday, Field Hospital Coming To Central Park

USNS Comfort To Arrive Monday, Field Hospital Coming To Central Park 03:57

 As New York City continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak, the USNS Comfort medical ship is set to arrive in NY Harbor on Monday. Also, a field hospital is being set up in Central Park. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: New York City’s ‘big boost’: USNS Comfort’s arrival drew crowds, photos show: The Navy hospital ship, equipped with 1,000 beds… 2 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 New York City’s ‘big boost’: USNS Comfort’s arrival drew crowds, photos show: The Navy hospital ship, equipped with… https://t.co/wp0KjX8BRA 2 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 New York City’s ‘big boost’: USNS Comfort’s arrival drew crowds, photos show https://t.co/4bb1GITM1t https://t.co/NW5bOOGrTO 2 hours ago

StephanieTA_BAE

Stephanie Vogelsang "This is like adding another hospital here in New York City," NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said on NY1. "It's such a bo… https://t.co/qD8AkOgV8k 20 hours ago

reg_wds

Trump's Day Lies In Flames RT @BeachPretzel2: The ship has finally arrived!! Newsday: "As the USNS Comfort prepared to dock off the West Side of Manhattan Monday, New… 22 hours ago

fotopak

okeh RT @SkyNews: "This is like adding a whole new hospital to New York City." New York Mayor @BilldeBlasio says hospital bed capacity must be… 23 hours ago

VioletL_Phoenix

²⁰¹³ EncyclopediaVi ⁷ BTS_Genre :) RT @BklynEagle: The USNS Comfort came sailing under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge this morning to boost the city’s health care capacity dur… 1 day ago

bigbetty55

betty brown RT @Newsday: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the Navy medical ship provides a morale boost to the city. https://t.co/8c6W592isr 1 day ago

