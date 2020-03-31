McConnell: Impeachment ‘diverted attention’ from coronavirus
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial distracted the federal government from paying attention to the novel coronavirus as it reached the United States in January. McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday that the deadly virus “came up while we were tied […]
