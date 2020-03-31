Global  

McConnell: Impeachment ‘diverted attention’ from coronavirus

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial distracted the federal government from paying attention to the novel coronavirus as it reached the United States in January. McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday that the deadly virus “came up while we were tied […]
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Republicans Blame Impeachment For Distracting Government From Coronavirus

Republicans Blame Impeachment For Distracting Government From Coronavirus 00:32

