NYC reports 1st coronavirus death of a person under 18

WorldNews Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
NYC reports 1st coronavirus death of a person under 18NEW YORK (AP) — New York City reported its first coronavirus death of a person under 18 years old as the number of fatalities in the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak continued to rise rapidly. City officials announced Tuesday that 250 more ambulances and 500 paramedics and EMTs are headed to New York to help manage record numbers of calls for assistance. Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New York: ___ CITY'S FIRST CORONAVIRUS DEATH OF A CHILD REPORTED New York City's Health Department recorded the city's first death of a person under 18...
