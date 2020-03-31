NYC reports 1st coronavirus death of a person under 18 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City reported its first coronavirus death of a person under 18 years old as the number of fatalities in the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak continued to rise rapidly. City officials announced Tuesday that 250 more ambulances and 500 paramedics and EMTs are headed to New York to help manage record numbers of calls for assistance. Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New York: ___ CITY'S FIRST CORONAVIRUS DEATH OF A CHILD REPORTED New York City's Health Department recorded the city's first death of a person under 18... NEW YORK (AP) — New York City reported its first coronavirus death of a person under 18 years old as the number of fatalities in the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak continued to rise rapidly. City officials announced Tuesday that 250 more ambulances and 500 paramedics and EMTs are headed to New York to help manage record numbers of calls for assistance. Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New York: ___ CITY'S FIRST CORONAVIRUS DEATH OF A CHILD REPORTED New York City's Health Department recorded the city's first death of a person under 18... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this WKBN 27 First News NYC reports 1st coronavirus death of a person under 18 https://t.co/RgVLGdRsVE https://t.co/uTJXjP38IQ 2 minutes ago Nina Wu RT @StarAdvertiser: #NYC reports 1st #coronavirus death of a person under 18 #coronavirus https://t.co/qETYoPUPeB https://t.co/ykdeifOuLp 18 minutes ago WVVA News New York City reports its first death of a person under the age of eighteen years old. https://t.co/Y0ZKVogWn2 41 minutes ago Charlie Brennan A person in their 70s who had been sick for two weeks is now #Boulder County's second death due to the #coronavirus… https://t.co/Dk1N4YYx0S 42 minutes ago Martha Peterson NYC reports 1st coronavirus death of a person under 18 https://t.co/xkmjwOBdeu 43 minutes ago Sunshine NYC sees 1st child virus death; Chris Cuomo tests positive https://t.co/cDiU2I5rJZ 48 minutes ago Maureen McAllister RT @abc4utah: NYC reports 1st coronavirus death of a person under 18 https://t.co/AZOVQ03YeR https://t.co/JQsIec1LJp 53 minutes ago ABC4 News NYC reports 1st coronavirus death of a person under 18 https://t.co/AZOVQ03YeR https://t.co/JQsIec1LJp 1 hour ago