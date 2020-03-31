Bengals release Dre Kirkpatrick in defensive overhaul Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals released starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, another move to overhaul their secondary after a 2-14 season. Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick in 2012 and started 67 games in eight seasons. He missed 10 games last season with a knee injury. Kirkpatrick was involved in the most significant play of […] 👓 View full article

