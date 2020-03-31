Global  

Bengals release Dre Kirkpatrick in defensive overhaul

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals released starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, another move to overhaul their secondary after a 2-14 season. Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick in 2012 and started 67 games in eight seasons. He missed 10 games last season with a knee injury. Kirkpatrick was involved in the most significant play of […]
