BBC's George Alagiah on living with coronavirus and cancer

BBC News Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Newsreader George Alagiah says he caught the virus between cancer treatments and had mild symptoms.
sinclair_jerome

Jerome Sinclair RT @BBCRajiniV: George Alagiah is one of the best journalists at the BBC. A supportive colleague, and my dear friend’s uncle. So thrilled… 5 seconds ago

BoteroStar

Star RT @BBCNewsPR: George Alagiah shares words of encouragement with fellow cancer patients after testing positive for coronavirus. Very pleas… 13 seconds ago

AutopostSandpit

Autopost Sandpit #3 Latest Audio : BBC's George Alagiah on living with coronavirus and cancer - Newsreader George Alagiah says he c… https://t.co/j3JTnTCGqk 3 minutes ago

JonathanHumble

Jonathan Humble BBC News - BBC's George Alagiah on living with coronavirus and cancer https://t.co/lXhR1IjiiK I met George once wh… https://t.co/byxRrxl6zw 4 minutes ago

HasAhmed_

Has Ahmed #StayHomeSaveLives George Alagiah is an absolute troop https://t.co/3lzV2ZaiFd 6 minutes ago

journalism

Journalism.co.uk Press Gazette: BBC News presenter George Alagiah tests positive for coronavirus while living with cancer… https://t.co/xNfG4zCKMk 6 minutes ago

