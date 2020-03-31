Woodmancote murder probe: Family of four found dead in house are named

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Two girls, aged two and four, are found dead alongside their parents at a house in West Sussex. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published Woman in her 30s was found stabbed to death at a house 00:36 A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 30s was found stabbed to death at a house in a quiet village. South Yorkshire Police say officers were called to an address in Middlecliffe at 5pm yesterday (Sun) over "concerns for someone's safety".When they arrived the...