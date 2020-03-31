Global  

Doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus

The Age Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital last Tuesday where he chatted to the doctor, Denis Protsenko, without any protective equipment during their conversation.
News video: Let's Shake On It? Doctor Who Shook Putin's Hand Reveals COVID-19 Test Results

Let's Shake On It? Doctor Who Shook Putin's Hand Reveals COVID-19 Test Results 00:42

 Russian doctor Denis Protsenko is the chief of the Kommunarka hospital, and has close ties to President Vladimir Putin. So close, in fact, that he shook the leader's hand when Putin visited the hospital on March 24th. According to Business Insider, Dr. Protsenko was diagnosed with the novel...

