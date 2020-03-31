City of Toronto cancels all events until June 30 citing COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Toronto Mayor John Tory says all major events and event permits in the city are cancelled until June 30 as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: 41 Action News - Published 4 days ago First Fridays canceled in the Crossroads 01:49 Businesses are learning how to work through the cancellation of major events, such as First Friday. You Might Like

Tweets about this