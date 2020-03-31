Global  

What is a ventilator and who gets one if COVID-19 turns catastrophic in Canada?

CBC.ca Tuesday, 31 March 2020
In critical cases, COVID-19 attacks the lungs and restricts breathing to the point where a patient needs a ventilator to stay alive. However, in Canada, as in most other countries, there is a limited supply of these potentially life-saving machines. Here are answers to some key questions about them.
