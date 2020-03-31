U.S. could rethink Iran sanctions in light of coronavirus: Pompeo Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held out the possibility on Tuesday that the United States may consider easing sanctions on Iran and other nations to help fight the coronavirus epidemic but gave no concrete sign it plans to do so. 👓 View full article

US Might Ease Sanctions On Iran 00:32 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. may consider easing sanctions on Iran and other nations. According to Reuters, by doing so, the U.S. would help those nations fight the coronavirus epidemic. Pompeo stressed that humanitarian supplies are exempt from sanctions on Tehran. Even so, U.S....

