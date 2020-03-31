Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > U.S. could rethink Iran sanctions in light of coronavirus: Pompeo

U.S. could rethink Iran sanctions in light of coronavirus: Pompeo

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held out the possibility on Tuesday that the United States may consider easing sanctions on Iran and other nations to help fight the coronavirus epidemic but gave no concrete sign it plans to do so.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: US Might Ease Sanctions On Iran

US Might Ease Sanctions On Iran 00:32

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. may consider easing sanctions on Iran and other nations. According to Reuters, by doing so, the U.S. would help those nations fight the coronavirus epidemic. Pompeo stressed that humanitarian supplies are exempt from sanctions on Tehran. Even so, U.S....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.