Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > From zero to hero: Italy's Chinese help beat coronavirus

From zero to hero: Italy's Chinese help beat coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
In the storm of infection and death sweeping Italy, one big community stands out to health officials as remarkably unscathed -- the 50,000 ethnic Chinese who live in the town of Prato.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrose_writer

Michael E. Rose From zero to hero: Italy's Chinese help beat coronavirus https://t.co/2350Y4vSlJ 5 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk From zero to hero: Italy’s Chinese help beat coronavirus https://t.co/geMR1FlctO 6 minutes ago

JackCheng2

Jack Cheng From zero to hero: Italy's Chinese help beat coronavirus | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/zOfmezusDR 9 minutes ago

BNF75

Wolf of Coin Street on steroids ^^ From zero to hero: #Italy's Chinese help beat #coronavirus https://t.co/pCWOrkU3e2 10 minutes ago

carolinefan

SAVE THE DOCTORS Oh look. It turns out that Chinese Italians were models of #SocialDistancing. Also their public health department *… https://t.co/adc3o2I5n7 10 minutes ago

NewsTeq

NewsTeq From zero to hero: Italy's Chinese help beat coronavirus - https://t.co/wnNABhI0PL 13 minutes ago

chrizap

chris zappone @SilviaOgnibene1 Hi Silvia, I just read your story here: https://t.co/fz6o4J3xlK Can you follow me back for a quick question? 15 minutes ago

sassy_ct

💜 시티 💜 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: From zero to hero: Italy's Chinese help beat coronavirus https://t.co/1NymAuA5PC https://t.co/VeNyMChH6S 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.