Durant, Young highlight players-only NBA 2K tourney on ESPN

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and Trae Young will lead a 16-player field of NBA players in an NBA 2K20 tournament airing on ESPN. The NBA, the players’ association and 2K announced the NBA 2K Players Tournament on Tuesday. Play begins Friday, and the winner of the week-long competition will receive a $100,000 donation […]
